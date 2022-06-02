Unregulated sale of scorpions and spiders stings wild populations

The internet is crawling with black-market sales of exotic scorpions and spiders. More than 12,000 species of arachnids are bought and sold online. The vast majority of the sales are unmonitored, according to a new report in Communications Biology.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with University of Hong Kong professor Alice Hughes, one of the authors of the study.

