© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Learn more about our Report for America campaign and how you can help bring Julie to Canyon County

The danger of normalizing Jan. 6th

Published June 7, 2022 at 10:11 AM MDT

Public hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection are set to begin this week, and at least one historian says a tepid response would mean one of the greatest dangers to our democracy.

Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer talks about the danger in making the abuse of presidential powers seem normal and about a weakening democratic system where losers don’t accept the loss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.