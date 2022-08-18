This Afghan interpreter is in immigration limbo, but one Marine remains 'Always Faithful' to him

It’s been almost a year since the U.S. military ended its war in Afghanistan and thousands of Afghans who worked for the American government during its 20-year occupation are still waiting for visas to come to the U.S. A new memoir tells the story of one Afghan interpreter who fought alongside Marines during some of the war’s most dangerous days — and then had to fight American bureaucracy for a chance to come to the U.S.

It’s called “Always Faithful: A Story of the War in Afghanistan, the Fall of Kabul, and the Unshakable Bond Between a Marine and an Interpreter.” Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Maj. Tom Schueman and Zainullah “Zak” Zaki, the book’s authors.

