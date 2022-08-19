© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Valley County Sheriff's Office is initiating evacation stages in areas near the Four Corners fire as it continues to scorch more than 5,500 acres.

At 85, legendary jazz bassist Ron Carter is still going strong

Published August 19, 2022 at 10:20 AM MDT

Full the full story, click here

We revisit Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee’s conversation with Grammy-winning, world recording-holding jazz bassist Ron Carter from March. Carter celebrated his 85th birthday with a concert at Carnegie Hall in May.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Carter is the most recorded jazz bassist with over 2200 sessions.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.