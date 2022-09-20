© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Andrew Sean Greer gives readers more 'Less' in sequel to Pulitzer Prize-winning novel

Published September 20, 2022 at 11:20 AM MDT
Andrew Sean Greer (Kaliel Roberts)
Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Andrew Sean Greer about his new novel “Less is Lost” which takes his hapless hero Arthur Less on a tour of America.

“Less is Lost” cover. (Little, Brown and Company)

Book excerpt: ‘Less is Lost’

By Andrew Sean Greer

From the book “Less is Lost” by Andrew Sean Greer. Copyright © 2022 by Andrew Sean Greer. Reprinted by permission of Little, Brown and Company, New York, NY. All rights reserved.

