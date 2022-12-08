EPA memo encourages states to take action against harmful forever chemicals

The Environmental Protection Agency just released new guidelines for states on how to reduce per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals also known as PFAS.

Called forever chemicals, PFAS do not degrade in nature over time and have been found in the bloodstream of people and wildlife all over the world. In Idaho, the Environmental Working Group identified Elmore County as having the highest level of contamination.

In a new memo , the EPA recommends addressing PFAS contamination at the source and offers a roadmap to taking action to reduce the harmful chemicals.

The agency advises states use the Clean Water Act to restrict facilities from releasing these pollutants into the waste and stormwater infrastructure. The act does not regulate PFAS currently but the EPA recommends they be added to state permitting systems.

Exposure to these chemicals can cause birth defects, disrupt fertility, lower immune system response and increase the risk of cancer.

They are widely used to make materials found everywhere, from rugs and clothing to food packaging and tires. A recent study released by Water Alliance, a clean water advocacy group, shows more than 80% of U-S waterways contain at least one harmful PFAS.