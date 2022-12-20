Sarah Polley wants film 'Women Talking' to start a conversation about women reclaiming their agency

Editor’s note: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault and harassment.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with actor and author Sarah Polley, who wrote and directed the new film “Women Talking.”

Based on the acclaimed novel by Miriam Toews, the film follows a gathering of women in an isolated religious community who meet to decide what action to take following the discovery that they’ve been regularly sexually assaulted by men of the community.

