During the holidays, pediatricians remind parents: Don't force kids to hug and kiss relatives

The holiday season is in full swing. Many are lighting the sixth Hannukah candle tonight; Christmas and Kwanzaa are a few days away. For many 2022 marks a return to in-person celebrations, and for some young children it will be their first encounter with extended family members.

Many developmental pediatricians are reminding parents to reconsider that age-old tradition of forcing kids to hug or kiss friends and family members. The Girl Scouts published their own warning, an article titled “Reminder: she doesn’t owe anyone a hug. Not even at the holidays.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young spoke to New York pediatrician Jack Levine, who specializes in developmental pediatrics, before the pandemic to talk about the pitfalls of forced affection.

