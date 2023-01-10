Heated Caldwell School Board meeting ends in chaos

Clashing debates ended a Caldwell School District meeting early as public comments about proposed best practices around students’ sexual orientation and gender identity got out of hand.

The room was packed and members of the public were giving their remarks on the proposed policy, which would offer guidance to staff on how to address students’ gender identities, including protocols around bathroom access.

Outside, a few hundred people were waiting in line to comment during the one hour allotted to public feedback.

Several times, Chair of the board Marisela Pesina warned the crowd inside the room to maintain order.

State Senator Chris Trakel of Canyon County was there and said he was attending as an official, not as a parent. He strongly opposed the proposal during his time to comment but a remark to the Chair derailed the proceedings.

“Before you waste taxpayer money, before you put a kid in harm's way, you better throw this policy out and not even consider…,” Trakel said, trailing off before asking:

“I've got the floor. Mrs. Pesina, will you please listen to me?”

The meeting was adjourned quickly thereafter and the room erupted into cries of protest.

The parents who spoke against the policy mentioned their christian faith and characterized trans children as threats to their cisgendered peers.

Three students from the District spoke in support of the policy, saying they valued the identity of their fellow students and wanted them to feel safe.

The board is scheduled to meet for a working session on January 23rd.

Find reporter Julie Luchetta on Twitter @JulieLuchetta.

