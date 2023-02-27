Capitol Corner: Pastor Tom Dougherty

James Dawson

How'd you get into becoming chaplain?

Pastor Tom Dougherty:

Well, I got asked 17 years ago. I got a phone call that said, “Hey, would you like to be the chaplain of the House of Representatives? And I said, “I have no idea what that means.” I came down to the and met with [former Speaker Lawerence Denny] and a couple Republicans and one Democrat, and they interviewed me and they just said, “We're just looking for somebody that will bring some prayer and be there in case if somebody needs to talk.” They’re looking for somebody that's kind of interdenominational because there's a lot of different folks in here and that's exactly what I am. I pastor a church that's very, very interdenominational. I mean, we got everything, everything you can imagine our church, it's like a community church.

Our church is called the Cloverdale Church of God and we only have maybe 2% that are Church of God in there. I probably have 15% Baptist and I’ve got a pretty good bunch of Catholics. I got a little of everything in there.

But I mean that's how the church grew that way. And it didn't grow out of denomination because we have a small denomination and we're not even called it, we're called a movement. But anyhow, and so I kind of fit the bill.

I didn't have any idea how they got my name except I just started being on the radio and I've known a little bit of the community because of [coaching sports]. I used to do some chapels at Boise State football games and this kind of thing. ButI found out one of the old chaplains threw my name out, which I didn't even know him very well. I said yes and there we went.

Dawson:

What were those first couple of years like for you?

Dougherty:

Well, the first year was learning because I didn't know how everything worked and what I was supposed to say, what kind of parameters I had and this and that.

And even yesterday, after all these years, I asked [Speaker Mike Moyle] about if I could share this story, because that's really the most personal I have ever been.

[Editor’s note: Pastor Dougherty spoke about his five-year-old son’s death in a car accident during his daily prayer on Thursday. You can listen to his story here .]

And he tells me, share anything you want. He gives me great freedom, but he's known me all 17 years [I’ve been here.] The first couple of years were just getting used to the people and trying to learn. Then it became kind of normal after a few years and this year has been to me the best ever. I mean, I've just enjoyed this year unbelievably.

Dawson:

Yeah? Why’s that?

Dougherty:

Because it's just so comfortable here. I mean, there's just not a lot of tension and there's 31 new members and everyone I've met have been fine, fine people. Speaker Moyle is really easy to be around and makes people comfortable. I love coming every day, you know, and I've always enjoyed coming, but certainly this year seems like the best ever.

Dawson:

What kind of role do you think the chaplain should play?

Dougherty:

Well, I think the chaplain is someone that should be available for people that are struggling in any area of life to bring encouragement to them. I'm not going to pop religion on them or spiritual guilt or anything like that. I just want to encourage them.

Like this year, we've lost a lot of people. A lot of [parents of lawmakers] have passed, I mean, five or six of them. I just want to be there for them and let them know I'm there. So, just to be, I don't know, a spiritual advisor, I guess.

Dawson:

How often does that happen where a staff member or a lawmaker comes to you and says, I'm really wrestling with something, whether it's something personal or it's an issue that they're trying to consider?

Dougherty:

A few times a year. I don't know what the number would be, but it's not overwhelming. Certainly, it’s not a daily basis at all. A lot of times [they ask], “Can you pray for my brother?” Or, “My sister in law has cancer,” or whatever it might be. I pray for them. I have a prayer team at church that I take it to. I have them pray for these needs and this kind of thing.

Dawson:

Talk about those parameters with being nondenominational and then also trying to avoid the daily politics.

Dougherty:

I do. I try to avoid that. In fact, usually when they're having elections, I usually visit both headquarters, Democrat and Republican headquarters. I'm friends with I think almost all of them on both sides. The daily parameters, I'm careful what I say and what and who I quote.

I made a mistake one year about 14 years ago. I quoted somebody that I didn't realize was somebody that was not looked upon very well. I had no idea about that person. From then on, I started looking up everybody I quoted and find out what they were about.

I spend quite a bit of time searching out quotes that would go along with the Bible and I try to pray about those things within that. I mean, I've never written prayers until this before. I've always just prayed my whole life. I came from a praying family. My dad was a prayer warrior and so it was hard for me to start writing prayers. But the good news about that is now I'm used to it.

If there's situations going on here, I might have some kind of quote or Bible verse that would go along with encouraging them with that. But I try to stay a long ways away from anything that's political. I'm not ashamed of my faith and I'll share my faith, but this isn't the place to push. We have all several types of religions in here, and I get along with every single one of them, I mean that I know of. I have no conflict and they know me. I think they know my heart. My heart is to help them and to be everything that God wants me to be.

Dawson:

So, 17 years is a long time [to serve as chaplain]. Why do you think they keep you around?

Dougherty:

I don't know. The Senate had limits. It was every two years, but they are actually keeping [Senate Chaplain Doug Armstrong] over there. I guess they are comfortable with me. That's all I know.

One of these days, I'm sure they'll say or I will say it's time. But right now, I just I just love it.

Dawson:

You previously told me that you're pulling back from some of your other projects and work and stuff like that. Do you plan to at some point in the next couple of years or whatever, pull back from this as well? Or is this something that you want to keep doing?

Dougherty:

Depending if I stay in Boise, I am cutting back on my job at the church. I'm a different role already, but I'm taking a two-month sabbatical, May and June, and when I come back, I'm cutting down to three quarters time. And then then I'll probably go less and less and less.

Dawson:

I always end these interviews asking people what their favorite part of the Capitol or the legislature is, whether it's the actual building itself or whether it's the people, or whatever.

Dougherty:

Oh, mine is certainly people. I love the people. I love the staff. I go over and see Claudia in the governor's office. I've known her well for all these years. And I love the janitors. Janice, the janitor here, and I have been close friends for a number of years, and I get to know them. I purposely try to get to know people. I want to get to know those people and people that aren't the limelight. The legislators, you know, they're considered the important people. But I want to get to know everybody.

That's just who I am. And people that know me know I'm just a people's person. That is my gift.

[Editor’s note: At this point, Rep. Brooke Green (D-Boise) walks into the House lounge we’re sitting in, which is located directly behind the House Chamber, asking Dougherty if she could give him a hug.

Green said his story about the death of his son hit close to home as she just gave birth to her son in December.]

Dougherty:

She's one of my dear friends.

Green:

This is why I adore you. Because as I said before, my only moments that I get any of this religious exposure are here because I don't go to church or anything. I love it. I appreciate you very much.

