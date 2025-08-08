"The Doorman" by Chris Pavone

On today’s program, Chris Pavone talks with us about his thrilling new novel, The Doorman. The book follows Chicky Diaz, everyone’s favorite doorman at the Bohemia, one of the most famous apartment buildings in the world, home to celebrities, financiers, and New York’s cultural elite. But under this glamorous façade, pandemonium looms. On this particular evening, Chicky finds himself breaking a cardinal rule of the job: tonight, he’ll be carrying a gun, bought only hours earlier. By the end of the night, enemies clash, loyalties are tested, secrets are revealed, and lives are lost.

Chris Pavone is the author of Two Nights in Lisbon, The Paris Diversion, The Accident, and The Expats. His novels have appeared on the bestseller lists of The New York Times, USA Today, and The Wall Street Journal; and have been translated into two dozen languages.