The prevailing consensus in Washington is that China is a threat that needs to be countered with aggressive measures. This week’s hearing by the House select committee on competition with China made this position clear.

Jessica Chen Weiss, professor of China and Asia-Pacific studies at Cornell University and a senior fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute’s Center for China Analysis, argues that continuing to harden the U.S. stance and view China as an enemy rather than a competitor, risks raising tensions and provoking a conflict. She makes the case for a more measured approach to countering China.

