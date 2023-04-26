Chinese journalist Dong Yuyu is detained as China tightens control over media

A well-known Chinese journalist is facing charges of espionage from China’s government. Dong Yuyu — a writer known for his reformist ideas — was seized in February of last year after having lunch with a Japanese diplomat.

His family kept the news a secret in hopes he would be released. But Yuyu — who spent time in the United States as a Havard University fellow and taught in Japan — is now headed to trial.

We hear from Xiao Qiang, a research scientist at the University of California Berkeley studying state censorship and social control in China.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

