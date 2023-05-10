The political implications of the Trump verdict

Editor’s note: This story includes descriptions of rape and sexual assault.

On Tuesday, a federal jury found former President Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation in a civil case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, who says that Trump raped her in the 1990s.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Isaac Arnsdorf, national political reporter for The Washington Post, about the political implications for former President Donald Trump.

