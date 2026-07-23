Community fridge helps fight food insecurity in Caldwell

Food insecurity affects around 12% of Canyon County residents. A grassroots organization in Caldwell is combating that, one grab-and-go lunch at a time.

About three years ago, Tami Blane stumbled across a colorful fridge stocked with food inside the Flying M coffee shop in Caldwell.

“Take what you need, leave what you can, no questions asked,” said Blane.

Tami Blane / Boise State Public Radio Paper to-go bags inside the Flying M fridge in Caldwell, Idaho.

That’s just one of the guiding principles of this community fridge. Volunteers pack paper lunch bags with peanut butter jelly sandwiches, a drink and snacks.

“I thought, ‘how can I get food in this fridge?’ So I just started making to-go meals, just leftovers from home, and putting them in there,” said Blane.

Blane originally got started with the free food program, back when the Mutual Aid 2C was running it from the Caldwell cafe.

“They started it and got me started with the sack lunch program, but they kinda dissolved over the last two years,” said Blane.

Blane saw that food insecurity wasn’t going away. She took over and rebranded as Feed the 2C. A grassroots organization that has expanded its bag-to-go lunches to schools, family shelters, and other pantries.

People who have extra food can also drop it off next to the Flying M Fridge.

Tami Blane / Boise State Public Radio Flier of self-serve pantries through feed the 2C

“There’s bread there, there’s rice, there’s noodles. Oh, we love to see that. We want fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Blane.

Feed the 2C has also partnered up to pack lunches for Canyon Springs Alternative High School. The Idaho Report Card states that 96% of the student body is low-income.