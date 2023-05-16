OpenAI CEO faces questions about ChatGPT, AI in Senate subpanel hearing
Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, is on Capitol Hill Tuesday, testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s subpanel on technology amid questions about artificial intelligence.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Cristiano Lima, a business reporter for The Washington Post who is covering the hearing.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.