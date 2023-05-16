© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
OpenAI CEO faces questions about ChatGPT, AI in Senate subpanel hearing

Published May 16, 2023 at 7:06 AM MDT

Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, is on Capitol Hill Tuesday, testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s subpanel on technology amid questions about artificial intelligence.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Cristiano Lima, a business reporter for The Washington Post who is covering the hearing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

