Public transit ridership remains low as systems face credit downgrades

Public transit systems continued to face difficulty as they try to get riders back on board after a pandemic-induced drop in use. S&P Global Ratings lowered California’s Bay Area Rapid Transit District credit rating two notches to A+ late last week, hinting at the possibility of more downgrades to come. Transit systems in Washington D.C. and San Francisco also have a negative outlook.

Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins Scott Tong to discuss the latest and how transit can plot a path back to stability.

