We had so many questions for Boise Council’s new leadership

Truth be told, when we asked to sit down for a full conversation with Boise Council members Kathy Corless and Meredith Stead, we didn’t know that their roles on the council were about to change dramatically. Stead was recently selected by her colleagues to be Council President. Corless was selected by her colleagues to be Council President Pro Tem.

“It was a big honor to be elected by my peers on council to serve in a leadership role,” said Corless.

“It’s a real honor to be recognized by my peers,” said Stead.

In addition to their new duties at City Hall, they’ll be busy engaging with constituents in the coming weeks.

“We ask for their feedback; and that’s the way I think we keep a pulse of concerns with our constituents,” said Corless. “I would say that the number one concern that we’re hearing is housing. How are we going to keep housing affordable for today and for our next generations so our kids can live and work here in Boise?”

“All around, it’s growing pains,” said Stead. “That includes population growth that brings more traffic, and increases housing prices. It’s important to make decisions knowing what their struggles are.”

In a wide-ranging conversation, Corless and Stead visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about those challenges, plus they're anxious to promote future opportunities of engagement.

