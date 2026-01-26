© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Idahoans join nationwide protests after killing of U.S. citizens by federal agents

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta,
Jaime Geary
Published January 26, 2026 at 4:12 PM MST
A protester holds a sign up in the air, with the words “This Must End”
Jaime Geary
/
Boise State Public Radio

Idahoans joined nationwide protests Sunday condemning the shocking killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on Saturday. Videos show the 37 year old ICU nurse was shot multiple times by federal immigration officers while they wrestled him to the ground.

More than a thousand people gathered in front of Boise City Hall before peacefully walking downtown. Speakers led anti-ICE chants and called for a general strike.

Julie Luchetta
/
Boise State Public Radio

In the crowd, nurse Leah Green demanded justice for victims of ICE violence.

“Americans are being murdered in the street. We're losing all of our rights. Everything we care about in democracy is being destroyed. I'm here for a million reasons. And for the people that have lost their lives because of it,” she said.

“I can't stand what is going on with people getting abducted by ICE and ICE killing people in the street,” said attendee Molly Oneill, adding protesting was critical to maintain a sense of solidarity.

“I feel so scared. It's terrifying to be a mother and a parent right now. And I want to have a world, a future for my child. So I'm here trying to make a difference and supporting those in Minneapolis that are on the front lines.”

Jennifer Walt said the country needs bipartisan action to prevent more killings.

“ICE has stepped over the line [by] about 20 miles,” she said. “That we need to pull them back to a reasonable and very small position. I don't know that they even have a purpose, but if they do, they've way exceeded it.”

Dylan Hunter called for workers to strike nationwide and condemned violence.

“Not only the murders in Minneapolis,” he said, ‘but the general backslide of this country into fascism. It's high time that working people stood up together and say that Enough is Enough.”

Pretti’s killing comes less than two weeks after the death of U.S. citizen Renee Good at the hands of federal agents in Minneapolis. In both cases, the Trump administration labeled the victims domestic terrorists immediately after their deaths.

U.S. Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats will vote against spending bills, on the floor this week, that would fund $64 billion to the Department of Homeland Security, which includes immigration enforcement.
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
Jaime Geary
I’m a Boise-born writer who loves composing anything from horror screenplays to investigative news pieces. I’ve been writing movies and news stories ever since I made my first short films and news packages in 6th grade. I’m now in my junior year at Boise State University, pursuing a double major in Humanities & Cultural Studies and Film & Television Arts.
