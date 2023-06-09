© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
French Open Finals weekend features stars and surprise acts

Published June 9, 2023 at 6:52 AM MDT

The Finals of the French Open are this weekend. The men’s draw is set to feature top contenders for the title. The women’s final will see Polish top seed and reigning champion Iga Swiatek face unseeded Czech player Karolína Muchová, who made a surprise run to the final.

Tennis journalist and author Christopher Clarey has been on the ground at Roland Garros for the duration of the tournament. He joins host Scott Tong for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

