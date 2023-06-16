© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Daniel Ellsberg dies at age 92

Published June 16, 2023 at 9:40 AM MDT

Daniel Ellsberg, the military analyst who leaked the Pentagon Papers, died Friday at the age of 92.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate