© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Yemen is in one of the world's worst humanitarian crises

By Fatma Tanis
Published June 17, 2023 at 6:01 AM MDT

After years of fighting, hunger and destruction, people in Yemen reflect on what they've lost and their low expectations for ending a war that has devastated the country.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Fatma Tanis
See stories by Fatma Tanis

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate