Amid screwworm spread, Idaho issues new requirements for animal entry into the state

As New World Screwworm fly infestations spread in Texas and New Mexico, officials warn Idahoans to look out for infections among livestock and pets traveling across state lines.

On Wednesday, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced animals coming into the state from infected areas are required to have a health certificate issued by a veterinarian within five days of movement.

State Veterinarian Scott Leibsle says because Idaho is the third largest dairy producer in the country, it trades a lot of cattle with Texas.

“We want people to continue to have business opportunities, but we don't want to be irresponsible in letting something slip through by not adjusting our import requirements accordingly,” he said.

Screwworm infections do not affect food safety, but left untreated, can significantly impact the health of animals and, in some cases, lead to death. The burrowing fly and its larvae specifically feed on the live flesh of warm blooded creatures, including companion pets like cats, dogs or birds.

“Our first recommendation is if you don't have to travel with your pet to an affected state, don't,” Leibsle said. “Leave them home.”

Horse owners also need to be cautious ahead of summer

“It's competition season, there's rodeos, there's horse shows, there's all kinds of events going on where horse owners will travel from state to state to state,” he added.

The state also recommends that people who have traveled to Texas and New Mexico thoroughly inspect their animals for open wounds and the presence of small larvae, about the size of a grain of rice, that are easy to miss.