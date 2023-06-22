© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Morning news brief

By Debbie Elliott,
A Martínez
Published June 22, 2023 at 3:07 AM MDT

President Biden is rolling out the red carpet for India's prime minister. The search continues for missing submersible in the North Atlantic. The NTSB is holding hearings on the Ohio train derailment.

Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

