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Bryan Kohberger looks to retract guilty plea in murder case: NYT

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published July 27, 2026 at 2:44 PM MDT
Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse, for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago.
Kyle Green/Pool
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Associated Press
Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse, for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago.

Bryan Kohberger, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of four University of Idaho students in 2022, told the New York Times he wants to retract his guilty plea.

In a statement sent to the New York Times through his family, Kohberger said, "I hereby declare my intention to enter a not guilty plea, and welcome the State the opportunity to prove their case at trial, as well as to, again, file for the death penalty. My actual innocence is my truth, and the plea, hinged on by false promises and blatant disinformation, MUST be withdrawn."

The statement from Bryan Kohberger sent to the New York Times by way of his family.
New York Times
The statement from Bryan Kohberger sent to the New York Times by way of his family.

This was Kohberger's first public comment since his initial arrest. He maintained his innocence, but did not provide specific details about his plans to challenge the evidence against him or how he was misled in the plea deal.

Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders in July 2025. He accepted a plea deal, agreeing to four consecutive life sentences and 10 years for a burglary charge. The death penalty was taken off the table as part of the plea deal.

Judge Steven Hippler also ordered a $50,000 fine and $5,000 civil penalty for each victim.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were killed at an off-campus home in November 2022. The case has cost the state of Idaho over $8 million, according to an investigation by the Idaho Statesman.

The New York Times reports he filed the initial request to the court on his own, but plans to obtain counsel.
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Law & Justice Bryan KohbergerUniversity of Idaho
Katie Kloppenburg
I’m a social media enthusiast here at Boise State Public Radio. I help improve our social media presence and build an audience on different platforms. I study analytics to make adjustments to strategy and try to reach as many people as I can with our content.
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