Kansas law puts wide restrictions on transgender residents starting July 1
A Kansas law with widespread restrictions on transgender rights goes into effect on Saturday, and there's uncertainty about how it will be enforced.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A Kansas law with widespread restrictions on transgender rights goes into effect on Saturday, and there's uncertainty about how it will be enforced.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.