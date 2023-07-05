© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Station News

Another Round: Join us at PreFunk In Nampa and get to know Julie Luchetta

Boise State Public Radio News
Published July 5, 2023 at 11:22 AM MDT
PreFunk

What’s on Tap: Another Round is back! Join us for a chance to meet Canyon County reporter Julie Luchetta and hear more about the work she does covering the Latina/o/x communities, agriculture, and social equity as a local journalist.

Also, with a donation of $5 or more, you will get one of our logo’d Boise State Public Radio/ NPR stainless steel tumblers. And your first pint is on PreFunk!

When: Thursday, July 20 from 6-9 p.m.

Where: PreFunk Beer Bar Nampa - 1214 1st St S, Nampa, ID 83651

Check out some of Julie’s stories here:

Tags
Station News Station EventStation News

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate