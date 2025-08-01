© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Reader's Corner
Reader's Corner

"Paris Undercover" by Matthew Goodman

By Bob Kustra
Published August 1, 2025 at 6:30 PM MDT

Etta and Kate are two seemingly ordinary women, an American widow and an English divorcée, living quietly together in Paris. Yet during the Nazi occupation, these two friends set out to rescue British and French soldiers trapped behind enemy lines—some of whom they smuggle through Nazi checkpoints hidden inside the trunk of their car.

Ultimately the Gestapo captures them both. After 18 months in prison, Etta is returned to the United States in a prisoner exchange, where she writes a book about her experiences – a memoir built on fabrications. In his latest book, Paris Undercover, Matthew Goodman tells the story of these two women’s remarkable courage, in a gripping account of deceit, betrayal, and personal redemption.

Matthew Goodman is the author of four books of nonfiction. His book Eighty Days: Nellie Bly and Elizabeth Bisland’s History-Making Race Around the World was a national bestseller. His most recent book, The City Game: Triumph, Scandal, and a Legendary Basketball Team, received the New York City Book Award and was a finalist for the National Jewish Book Award.

Tags
Reader's Corner World War Two
Stay Connected
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate