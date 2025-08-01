"Paris Undercover" by Matthew Goodman

Etta and Kate are two seemingly ordinary women, an American widow and an English divorcée, living quietly together in Paris. Yet during the Nazi occupation, these two friends set out to rescue British and French soldiers trapped behind enemy lines—some of whom they smuggle through Nazi checkpoints hidden inside the trunk of their car.

Ultimately the Gestapo captures them both. After 18 months in prison, Etta is returned to the United States in a prisoner exchange, where she writes a book about her experiences – a memoir built on fabrications. In his latest book, Paris Undercover, Matthew Goodman tells the story of these two women’s remarkable courage, in a gripping account of deceit, betrayal, and personal redemption.

Matthew Goodman is the author of four books of nonfiction. His book Eighty Days: Nellie Bly and Elizabeth Bisland’s History-Making Race Around the World was a national bestseller. His most recent book, The City Game: Triumph, Scandal, and a Legendary Basketball Team, received the New York City Book Award and was a finalist for the National Jewish Book Award.