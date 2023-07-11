Nearly 120 people have been rescued as flooding continues in Vermont
Vermont is dealing with major flooding issues — including washed-out roads, flooded homes and businesses and dams straining to hold back high waters.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Vermont is dealing with major flooding issues — including washed-out roads, flooded homes and businesses and dams straining to hold back high waters.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.