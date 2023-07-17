© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round to meet reporter Julie Luchetta at PreFunk in Nampa Thursday, July 20

After more than five decades, Rev. Jesse Jackson steps down at Rainbow-Push Coalition

By Cheryl Corley
Published July 17, 2023 at 3:29 PM MDT

The Reverend Jesse Jackson is stepping down as the leader of the Rainbow-Push Coalition after more than a half century of activism.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Cheryl Corley
Cheryl Corley is a Chicago-based NPR correspondent who works for the National Desk. She primarily covers criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.
See stories by Cheryl Corley

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate