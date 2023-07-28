Don't call it a heat 'wave': Expert weighs in after a month of record-breaking heat
After a month of record-breaking heat, are we past calling it a heat "wave?" NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Duke heat expert Ashley Ward.
Copyright 2023 NPR
