© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?

Festival in the Catskills celebrates resort area once known as the Borscht Belt

By Jim Zarroli
Published August 1, 2023 at 3:00 AM MDT

NPR revisits the Borscht Belt, a place where Jewish families from New York escaped for the summer at a time when they weren't welcomed elsewhere.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Jim Zarroli
Jim Zarroli is an NPR correspondent based in New York. He covers economics and business news.
See stories by Jim Zarroli

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate