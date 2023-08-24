© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR's 'Short Wave' catches us up on this week in science

By Regina G. Barber,
Aaron Scott
Published August 24, 2023 at 3:05 PM MDT

Russia and India try to land spacecraft on the moon; recreating Pink Floyd via brain activity; and: Did human-caused wildfires drive sabretooth cats to extinction?

Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Aaron Scott
Aaron Scott (he/him) is co-host of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The show is a curiosity-fueled voyage through new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the personal stories behind the science.

