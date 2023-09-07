U.S. Army report shows women serving in the special forces face intense sexism
Women in the U.S. military's special forces still face intense sexism according to recent reports, including one that focuses on Army Rangers.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Women in the U.S. military's special forces still face intense sexism according to recent reports, including one that focuses on Army Rangers.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.