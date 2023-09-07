© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Army report shows women serving in the special forces face intense sexism

By Steve Walsh
Published September 7, 2023 at 3:11 AM MDT

Women in the U.S. military's special forces still face intense sexism according to recent reports, including one that focuses on Army Rangers.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Steve Walsh
As a military reporter, Steve Walsh delivers stories and features for TV, radio and the web.
See stories by Steve Walsh

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate