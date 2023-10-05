Mountain West states, tribes receive funds to strengthen power grids strained by climate change

During heatwaves, homeowners crank up the AC. During wildfires, smoke stops sunshine from hitting solar panels. During droughts, low river flows cut hydropower capacity.

That’s why the U.S. Department of Energy is funding projects that not only upgrade power grids, but also invest in clean energy to combat climate change. So far, states in the Mountain West have received more than $70 million while tribes in the region have received over $3 million.

Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada said these efforts are critical.

“Part of this is about preparing for the future and the more extreme weather we are seeing here in Nevada,” Cortez Masto said. “So we need to make sure our tribes are a part of this and have the tools they need to keep the lights on and keep their families safe.”

She said building more clean energy projects will also diversify economies for states and tribes.

Over the past year, the U.S. has created more than 170,000 new clean energy jobs, according to advocacy group Climate Power.

