The search for Idaho songs

When musician Gary Eller moved to Pickle’s Butte, Idaho, in 2006, he began playing in bluegrass and oldtime music groups and getting to know Idaho musicians. Having grown up in rural West Virginia, he carried on a proud tradition of historic, regional music from his childhood home. He wanted to learn more about his new home and wondered, ‘What were Idaho’s historic songs?’

“[I] Played music all my life, especially love story songs, event ballads,” said Eller. “Story songs give a view of history from the bottom up, and that's a view that's different from a professional historian's view from 30,000 feet looking down.”

None of the musicians he knew had any Idaho songs in rotation. They mostly played songs that originated back east, where bluegrass and old time music had been recorded by folklorist Alan Lomax and other archivists from the Smithsonian Museum. Eller had found his calling — to hunt for this lost cultural heritage that had disappeared over a century ago.

“Some people call me a musical archaeologist. I love the thrill of the search, of the hunt. ‘Ah Ha! I can't believe I just found that.’ That's as much fun as playing the music to me." Gary Eller

Eller had retired from a 30-year career as a nuclear scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. Research played a major role in his professional life, and before that as a PhD candidate in chemistry. Those skills would come into play again as he began a quest to find uniquely Idaho songs.

The former scientist put his skills to work and scoured rural Idaho libraries and archives looking for signs of pre-radio, local lyrics and sheet music in unassuming places. Some of the most interesting Idaho tunes were about current events and published in regional newspapers. He also relied on the research of historians and university students interested in a similar era, back when people entertained each other with a guitar or fiddle, dancing in each others’ homes and community halls.

Arlie Sommer / Idaho Commission on the Arts Gary Eller researches and writes books about Idaho songs from his home office on Pickle’s Butte, just south of Nampa, ID. These books often accompany recorded albums of both historic songs and also contemporary pieces written about historical events, places and people.

“Radio came to Idaho and mass recordings were available to ordinary people. At that point, nobody had collected Idaho songs as they had in the other 47 states in the country.”

Focused on music and events before mass recordings overtook localized music scenes, Eller is interested in the variety and diversity of music that existed before radio homogenized the American soundscape. He’s generally focused on music before 1923 when radio broadcasting came to Idaho and recordings of music became widely accessible.

“I think the Idaho musicians would hear a song on the radio and say, 'Boy, they must be good. They're on the radio.’ Or they hear a record by the Carter family of Virginia, and they said, ‘They must be really good. Nobody's recorded us,’” said Eller. “And after about two generations, the chain of custody of Idaho songs was lost.”

Arlie Sommer / Idaho Commission on the Arts Gary Eller poses with his banjo on the lane to his home on Pickles Butte.

In 2007, Eller started the Idaho Songs Project to “collect, interpret and preserve pre- radio era songs that shed light on the culture of early Idaho.”

With funding from the Idaho Humanities Council in 2007 and 2008, he compiled 200 historically rooted songs to perform across Idaho. Eller said the grant panelists almost didn’t award him the ‘gas money’ because they believed Rosalie Sorrels (a folk hero of his and one of Idaho’s few music celebrities) had already uncovered all of the regional folk songs.

Luckily, the project had a few champions as well and Eller went on to participate in Smithsonian traveling exhibitions, historical society events and the Western Folklife Center’s annual National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nevada. Eller received the Governor’s Awards in the Arts for Support of the Arts from the Idaho Commission on the Arts in 2020.

“I know that I'm connecting with audiences when I see good reactions and they have good questions afterwards. Then I know that I'm fulfilling the preservation part because people will take those songs home with them and if they become earworms, yay.” Gary Eller

Eller has authored 19 thematic books with albums of songs based on his research, which were added to major libraries, archives and The Library of Congress. Many of the songs unearthed at the archives are without musical notation symbols, but written to accompany popular tunes of the day, creating an Idaho twist on a popular favorite.

1 of 3 — Idaho Songs - Expressive Idaho 2023 Eller combs through the Boise State University Special Collections and Archives. This 1864 Peter Beemer Music Manuscript is a record of popular Idaho tunes of the time. Eller also regularly uses the Idaho State Archives and visits small museums, archives and libraries across the state to hunt down lost songs. Arlie Sommer / Idaho Commission on the Arts 2 of 3 — Idaho Songs - Expressive Idaho 2023 Eller combs through the Boise State University Special Collections and Archives. This 1864 Peter Beemer Music Manuscript is a record of popular Idaho tunes of the time. Eller also regularly uses the Idaho State Archives and visits small museums, archives and libraries across the state to hunt down lost songs. Arlie Sommer / Idaho Commission on the Arts 3 of 3 — Idaho Songs - Expressive Idaho 2023 Eller combs through the Boise State University Special Collections and Archives. This 1864 Peter Beemer Music Manuscript is a record of popular Idaho tunes of the time. Eller also regularly uses the Idaho State Archives and visits small museums, archives and libraries across the state to hunt down lost songs. Arlie Sommer / Idaho Commission on the Arts

Eller gets particularly excited when a perfect storm of fate unites him with the exact communities a song came from and he is able to share the historic tune with those who may have a direct connection to the person who wrote the song.

Recently, when he was invited to perform at the Thomas Mercantile in Swan Lake, Eller sang and performed an obscure song from the 1870s that originated in the area about the loch ness monster of Bear Lake, which sits on the border of Idaho and Utah. The song was a parody in which the monster could be interpreted as the federal government restricting Mormons, or conversely how Mormons were viewed by other locals. The audience was familiar with the folklore of the monster, but hadn’t heard the song that also characterized the social climate at the time.

“So it's really a great folk song because you can interpret. It's like a Bob Dylan song. You can make it whatever you want it to be.”

Good people. Have you heard of late, The Song of Bear Lake County?



They're mustering all the forces there, That’s possible to rally.



Drilling them both night and day, In spite of Uncle Sam.



To put a fearsome monster down,At first they thought was sham.



The Telegraph can't near compare with its speed of locomotion.



Why, bless my soul, you can't say squat until it's crossed the ocean.



This fish lays part in Utah. Part in Idaho.



Which one claims most of him? I don't pretend to know.

Sometimes Eller finds an amazing Idaho story that should have a song written about it. He looks for Idaho singer songwriters who know the subject matter and are familiar with historic music from the time of the event, then asks them to create a song to be recorded.

“If I can't find a subject matter singer songwriter, then the job falls to me to create the song.”

One such story he turned into a song was that of liberated slave Aunt Viney Moulton, who came to Idaho on the Oregon Trail in 1867, the first recorded African American to take up residence in the state. According to the history Eller uncovered, “She got to where you can look down and see the trees in Boise and said, 'That's it, I'm not going any further. This is it.’”

Eller wrote the lines of his song “When Viney’s feet could walk no more, she spied a bit of heaven. She would be at the city of trees after 1867.”

But he learned history has blindspots and there are many perspectives left out. After writing and recording the song, he played it for an African American friend.

“He says, ‘Well, maybe she saw trees, but the real reason she stopped was because it was illegal at the time for Blacks to go into Oregon.”

In 1844, a provisional government in the Oregon territory passed a law saying that Blacks who tried to settle there would be publicly lashed every six months until they left. Oregon became a state in 1859, the only anti-slave state with an exclusionary law. When it ratified the 14th Amendment, the law became irrelevant, but it stayed in the Oregon constitution until 1926.

Eller takes this lesson learned as a success rather than a failure. It represents what he loves dearly about his work to uncover lost Idaho stories.

“So either you … believe that having those kinds of insights into your history is worth remembering or you don't,” said Eller. “I happen to think it's worth understanding where you came from. There's magic in telling history through music.”

1 of 3 — Idaho Songs - Expressive Idaho 2023 Eller presented a slideshow and played songs from his book “Badasses & Disasters of Early Idaho” at the Bee Tree Folk School, a community space in downtown Weiser. Arlie Sommer / Idaho Commission on the Arts 2 of 3 — Idaho Songs - Expressive Idaho 2023 Eller presented a slideshow and played songs from his book “Badasses & Disasters of Early Idaho” at the Bee Tree Folk School, a community space in downtown Weiser. Arlie Sommer / Idaho Commission on the Arts 3 of 3 — Idaho Songs - Expressive Idaho Eller presented a slideshow and played songs from his book “Badasses & Disasters of Early Idaho” at the Bee Tree Folk School, a community space in downtown Weiser. Arlie Sommer / Idaho Commission on the Arts

This series is produced in partnership with the Idaho Commission on the Arts’ Folk and Traditional Arts Program, with funding support from Jennifer Dickey and Andy Huang, Dr. Suzanne Allen, MD and the National Endowment for the Arts.

