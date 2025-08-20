Canceled federal solar project could have reduced Idaho energy costs

The sun is setting on a Biden-era solar power grant after the Environmental Protection Agency abruptly canceled funding earlier this month.

Called “ Solar For All ,” the program set aside $56 million in federal money for Idaho to build solar panel farms and give rooftop panels to low-income residences. The plan aimed to reduce energy prices by a minimum of 20 percent for 15,000 Idahoans from tribal, rural and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

EPA administrator Lee Zeldin announced the funding repeal through a video posted to social media platform X this month, saying the federal “Big Beautiful” budget bill requires the cuts.

“The bottom line again is this: EPA no longer has the authority to administer the program or the appropriated funds to keep this boondoggle alive,” said Zeldin.

After the announcement, organizations across the country began receiving program termination letters with a 30-day appeal window.

At the time of publication, the Bonneville Environmental Foundation , which was earmarked to receive Idaho’s funding, had not confirmed it received a cancellation notice.

Lisa Young is director of Idaho’s Sierra Club chapter . She says the EPA’s actions are illegal.

“To take away a program whose whole purpose was to help save, lower power bills for people. Just, yeah, it feels really counter to what the administration is touting,” said Young.

Young said work on the solar project halted around January due to uncertainty about federal funding and the Sierra Club is considering a lawsuit.