Canceled federal solar project could have reduced Idaho energy costs

Boise State Public Radio News | By Jaime Geary
Published August 20, 2025 at 11:29 AM MDT
Nicholas Hartnett, owner of Pure Power Solar, carries a panel as he and Brian Hoeppner, right, install a solar array on the roof of a home in Frankfort, Ky.
Michael Conroy
/
Associated Press
Nicholas Hartnett, owner of Pure Power Solar, carries a panel as he and Brian Hoeppner, right, install a solar array on the roof of a home in Frankfort, Ky.

The sun is setting on a Biden-era solar power grant after the Environmental Protection Agency abruptly canceled funding earlier this month.

Called “Solar For All,” the program set aside $56 million in federal money for Idaho to build solar panel farms and give rooftop panels to low-income residences. The plan aimed to reduce energy prices by a minimum of 20 percent for 15,000 Idahoans from tribal, rural and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

EPA administrator Lee Zeldin announced the funding repeal through a video posted to social media platform X this month, saying the federal “Big Beautiful” budget bill requires the cuts.

“The bottom line again is this: EPA no longer has the authority to administer the program or the appropriated funds to keep this boondoggle alive,” said Zeldin.

After the announcement, organizations across the country began receiving program termination letters with a 30-day appeal window.

At the time of publication, the Bonneville Environmental Foundation, which was earmarked to receive Idaho’s funding, had not confirmed it received a cancellation notice.

Lisa Young is director of Idaho’s Sierra Club chapter. She says the EPA’s actions are illegal.

“To take away a program whose whole purpose was to help save, lower power bills for people. Just, yeah, it feels really counter to what the administration is touting,” said Young.

Young said work on the solar project halted around January due to uncertainty about federal funding and the Sierra Club is considering a lawsuit.
Science & Research Solar PowerEnvironmental Protection AgencyEnergy
Jaime Geary
I’m a Boise-born writer who loves composing anything from horror screenplays to investigative news pieces. I’ve been writing movies and news stories ever since I made my first short films and news packages in 6th grade. I’m now in my junior year at Boise State University, pursuing a double major in Humanities & Cultural Studies and Film & Television Arts.
