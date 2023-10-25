Idaho delegation wants to give states a veto on public energy projects

A new bill introduced by Idaho’s Republican congressional delegation would give state legislatures veto power over solar and wind energy projects proposed on federal public lands.

Dubbed the “Don’t Do It Act,” Senators Jim Risch, Mike Crapo and Representatives Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson want to halt proposed Lava Ridge wind farm in the Magic Valley.

During a committee in May, Risch questioned Interior Secretary Deb Haaland about the findings of a federal group tasked with studying the project.

“You know what they said unanimously about this?” Risch asked.

“Please tell me, senator,” replied Haaland.

“Don’t do it,” said Risch.

If built, the project would feature up to 400 turbines across nearly 200,000 acres. It could power up to 300,000 homes.

State lawmakers in Idaho were unified in questioning Lava Ridge earlier this year, including Democrats like Rep. John Gannon (D-Boise), who worries that the electricity wouldn’t stay local.

“It makes no sense to disrupt an area and become an energy farm for another state,” Gannon said in March.

Should the bill pass, the U.S. Interior Secretary would have to halt wind and solar projects on public lands if that state’s legislature opposes them.

Federal officials collected more than 11,000 public comments earlier this year on Lava Ridge, though they’ve declined to reveal the number of those in support or opposition.

A final environmental impact statement for the project is expected to be released in the winter of 2024.

