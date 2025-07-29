New technology helps to treat prostate cancer in Idaho
In America, prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men, which is why having access to good treatment options is so important.
That’s why the Idaho Urologic Institute recently introduced a new procedure known as high-intensity focused ultrasound.
This treatment gives doctors a non-invasive way to target cancerous cells in the prostate, providing patients with an alternative to surgery.
Dr. Hasan Dani, board-certified urologist at Idaho Urologic Institute, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this procedure.