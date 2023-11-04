What it's like to live past 100
The number of people living past a hundred has doubled over the last 20 years in the U.S. But what does life feel like at that age? A podcast from member station CapRadio tackles that question.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The number of people living past a hundred has doubled over the last 20 years in the U.S. But what does life feel like at that age? A podcast from member station CapRadio tackles that question.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.