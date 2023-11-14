© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Falling gas prices are helping cool inflation

By Scott Horsley
Published November 14, 2023 at 2:36 PM MST

Inflation cooled last month, as falling gasoline prices helped to offset rising rents. News of a smaller-than-expected jump in the cost-of-living triggered a rally on Wall Street.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.

