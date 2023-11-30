© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Future of oil production to be central debate at both OPEC+ and COP28 this week

Published November 30, 2023 at 5:52 AM MST

COP28, the annual conference aimed at mitigating climate change, begins Thursday, coinciding with the latest meeting of the OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations. Both gatherings will feature much conversation about oil production and what the future holds for the lucrative, vital, but damaging industry.

MSNBC anchor and chief economic correspondent Ali Velshi joins host Peter O’Dowd to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

