George Santos is expelled from Congress by an overwhelming vote

By Eric McDaniel
Published December 1, 2023 at 3:19 PM MST

The House voted overwhelmingly to expel New York Republican George Santos from Congress, making him the sixth person in history to be expelled in that manner.

Eric McDaniel
Eric McDaniel edits the NPR Politics Podcast. He joined the program ahead of its 2019 relaunch as a daily podcast.

