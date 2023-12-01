Some of the tallest Christmas trees in the country aren’t real, but steel

President Biden helped ring in the season Thursday night with the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the White House Ellipse. The 40-foot Norway Spruce made headlines earlier this week after it blew down briefly in strong winds. Communities with some of the tallest Christmas trees in the country are coming up with creative solutions so the wind doesn’t disturb their holiday displays.

We check in with folks in Enid, Oklahoma, and DeSoto Parish, Louisiana, to hear about their use of steel and how their Christmas trees are stirring debates with local residents.

Nicole Winfield, the Project Coordinator for One Bright Lights in Enid, Oklahoma, and DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson join us.

