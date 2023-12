In 2017 singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles made her Broadway performing debut, taking over the starring role in the musical “Waitress” for which she wrote the music. Now for five nights only, that performance is playing in movie theaters.

Host Robin Young speaks with Bareilles about the role and the show.

