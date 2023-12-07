Morning news brief
Four GOP presidential candidates debated in Alabama. Israel says the U.N. has been slow to speak out about reports of sexual violence in the Hamas attack. Ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is retiring.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Four GOP presidential candidates debated in Alabama. Israel says the U.N. has been slow to speak out about reports of sexual violence in the Hamas attack. Ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is retiring.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.