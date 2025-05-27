Idaho officials continue work on new wolf depredation rules

Idaho ranchers whose livestock might’ve been killed by wolves or grizzly bears will soon be able to apply for reimbursement through a state fund.

The money would come from the Depredation of Livestock and Prevention Fund lawmakers established in 2024, which currently only covers confirmed or probable predator kills.

Earlier this year, legislators amended that law to cover possible predator kills in which investigators can’t confirm a predator is to blame.

“We see the carcass has been partially eaten with tracks around it of either wolves or grizzlies or both, but we did not see the murder. We simply have the evidence of the loss,” said Rep. Jerald Raymond (R-Menan), who sponsored the latest update in House Bill 82 .

Raymond said during a committee hearing in February animals that go missing still won’t be included under the program.

“There has to be a visible confirmation that that animal died and has been partially consumed by a predator,” he said.

Raymond’s bill unanimously cleared the Idaho Senate, but earned 14 no votes in the House – nearly entirely from conservatives.

Possible predator kills would only be paid out after claims are collected for confirmed and probable predator kill cases.

Legislators set aside $225,000 for the fund in the current fiscal year.

Idaho Department of Agriculture officials are finalizing these new rules this summer.

On Tuesday, the group proposed bumping up the amount the depredation fund would cover for livestock injured by predators. If approved, ranchers could get 75% of their vet bill covered instead of the current 70%.

Officials will hold one more meeting to take input on the proposal July 17 in Boise.

