Kids in Los Angeles fight climate change by tackling food waste at school
As the world focuses on how to address climate change, a school in Los Angeles offers a way to getyoung people involved in addressing the issue.
Copyright 2023 NPR
As the world focuses on how to address climate change, a school in Los Angeles offers a way to getyoung people involved in addressing the issue.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.