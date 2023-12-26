Morning news brief
Israel digs in on its war against Hamas. India's foreign minister is in Moscow to discuss relations between the nations. Coming off big wins at the bargaining table, what's ahead for unions in 2024?
Copyright 2023 NPR
Israel digs in on its war against Hamas. India's foreign minister is in Moscow to discuss relations between the nations. Coming off big wins at the bargaining table, what's ahead for unions in 2024?
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.