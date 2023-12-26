© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Morning news brief

By Asma Khalid,
Leila Fadel
Published December 26, 2023 at 3:01 AM MST

Israel digs in on its war against Hamas. India's foreign minister is in Moscow to discuss relations between the nations. Coming off big wins at the bargaining table, what's ahead for unions in 2024?

Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
