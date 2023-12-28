Paul Whelan is still behind Russian bars 5 years after detention

Five years ago Thursday, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan was detained by Russian forces on charges of espionage, which he and the U.S. government refute.

Whelan has managed to call several news outlets in recent weeks in which he has complained of worsening safety in his prison and also questioned why the Biden administration has still not brought him home.

His brother David Whelan spoke to host Robin Young for the latest on his welfare and the five years he’s been held.

